Shannon Sharpe reacts to Scottie Pippen saying Michael Jordan used ‘The Last Dance’ to outshine LeBron I UNDISPUTED

Excerpts from Scottie Pippen’s memoir got social media buzzing yesterday as Pippen didn’t hold back about how he felt about Michael Jordan and his documentary 'The Last Dance'. Pippen wrote of MJ quote, 'He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried,' and also explained that his former teammate was determined to prove he's a bigger star than LeBron is now. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pippen's comment on MJ.