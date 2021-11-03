Manchester United fan says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a job’ as United supporters react to Atalanta draw
Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United’s skin last night, scoring a late equaliser in the Red Devils’ Champions League clash against Atalanta. But according to Manchester United fans who called up talkSPORT after the game, the Portuguese’s goal will only prolong the club’s dire form under Solskjaer. “He’s [Ronaldo] the greatest football player of all time,” […]Full Article