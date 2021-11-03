Marcellus Wiley on OBJ's excusal from practice: He is in the best place he can be in Cleveland I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

On Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared his frustration on Instagram, reposting a YouTube video of plays where Baker Mayfield did a poor job throwing to his son. Today, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said OBJ was excused from practice, saying quote: 'Odell will not be out there; he's been excused..we decided this morning that he will not be here..I don't have a ton of details right now, but we'll know more as we go.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to the OBJ drama.