Emmanuel Acho: I think Jordan Love will fall flat vs. Chiefs because he was set up for failure I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This means Jordan Love will make his first NFL start. Love made a lot of headlines when he was the Packers' No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Emmanuel Acho explains why he expects the young quarterback to struggle in a last-minute debut start.Full Article