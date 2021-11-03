Darren Gough demands answers as Gary Ballance says he ‘regrets’ using racial slur against Azeem Rafiq during time together at Yorkshire
Published
Darren Gough says he just wants answers for his ex-teammate Azeem Rafiq, amid an investigation into racial abuse from former Yorkshire cricketers towards the 30-year-old. Rafiq’s allegations against the club have been in the public domain for over a year but, following revelations by ESPNcricinfo over the contents of an independent report into the matter, […]Full Article