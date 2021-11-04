News24.com | Ex-England batter Ballance admits racial slur against Yorkshire team-mate

Former England international Gary Ballance on Wednesday admitted using a racial slur against former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq in a swirling row that has cost the county a host of sponsors.Full Article
