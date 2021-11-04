The best of Real Madrid's 1,000 European Cup goals
Published
After Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's 1,000th European Cup goal, here are 10 of the best from the first club to reach that amazing milestone.Full Article
Published
After Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's 1,000th European Cup goal, here are 10 of the best from the first club to reach that amazing milestone.Full Article
Karim Benzema conceded Real Madrid were far from their best in a 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk that saw them..
Karim Benzema’s double propelled Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk as they at least temporarily moved top of..