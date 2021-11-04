We simulated Tottenham vs Vitesse to get a score prediction for Antonio Conte's first game
Published
Antonio Conte takes charge of his first game as Spurs boss tonight in a crucial Europa Conference League game against VitesseFull Article
Published
Antonio Conte takes charge of his first game as Spurs boss tonight in a crucial Europa Conference League game against VitesseFull Article
The Italian's work permit has been approved and he will be in the dugout tonight
Antonio Conte will oversee his first game in charge of Tottenham as they welcome Vitesse to North London in the Europa Conference..