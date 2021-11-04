Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard dropped from England squad as Gareth Southgate names squad for final World Cup qualifiers
Published
Manchester United stars Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard have been dropped from the England squad for the national team’s final two World Cup qualifiers. Gareth Southgate has stuck with his dependable line-up for crucial upcoming games against Albania and San Marino, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold among the names back in after injury ruled […]Full Article