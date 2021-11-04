News24.com | Pivac expects Wales captain Jones to miss Six Nations
Published
Wales coach Wayne Pivac said on Thursday he expected captain Alun Wyn Jones to miss the whole of his side's Six Nations title defence next year.Full Article
Published
Wales coach Wayne Pivac said on Thursday he expected captain Alun Wyn Jones to miss the whole of his side's Six Nations title defence next year.Full Article
The Wales captain suffered another shoulder injury in the opening autumn game against New Zealand and will now be unavailable for a..
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, flanker Ross Moriarty and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau are ruled out of the autumn series.