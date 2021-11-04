Trevoh Chalobah has been Chelsea's breakout star under Thomas Tuchel this season and has now committed himself to the clubFull Article
Breaking: Trevoh Chalobah agrees new long-term Chelsea contract
Football.london0 shares 2 views
The Russian club director has explained why Trevoh Chalobah has committed his long-term future with the Blues
Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.
