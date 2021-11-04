News24.com | Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup
Published
Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, confirming the defending champions' elimination from the tournament.Full Article
Published
Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, confirming the defending champions' elimination from the tournament.Full Article
Defending champions West Indies are knocked out of the Men's T20 World Cup after a 20-run defeat by already-eliminated Sri Lanka in..