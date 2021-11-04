Colin Cowherd: ‘Baker Mayfield has no second gear’ I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: ‘Baker Mayfield has no second gear’ I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

What is the reality of Baker Mayfield? With trouble brewing in Cleveland between Browns and Odell Beckham Jr, Colin Cowherd breaks down why Baker Mayfield's style of leadership and turbulent behavior could be impacting the situation.

Full Article