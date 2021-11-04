What is the reality of Baker Mayfield? With trouble brewing in Cleveland between Browns and Odell Beckham Jr, Colin Cowherd breaks down why Baker Mayfield's style of leadership and turbulent behavior could be impacting the situation.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: ‘Baker Mayfield has no second gear’ I THE HERD
