Who won the Jack Eichel trade?
Published
Rob Pizzo and Justin Emerson from the Las Vegas Sun break down the trade that was a very long time in the making.Full Article
Published
Rob Pizzo and Justin Emerson from the Las Vegas Sun break down the trade that was a very long time in the making.Full Article
The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday the team traded their former captain to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sabres acquired..
Buffalo has traded Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round draft pick to Vegas in exchange for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a first-round..