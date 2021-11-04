After week of 'emotions,' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to play vs. Denver Broncos
Published
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it is "safe to say" that Dak Prescott will be back on the field for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Published
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it is "safe to say" that Dak Prescott will be back on the field for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Dak Prescott is expected to be a full-go for Thursday's practice. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said that he's been bringing Dak on..
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says his injured calf is "pretty close" to 100 percent and pronounced himself fit to start..