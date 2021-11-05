Brock Nelson scores four goals as Islanders beat Canadiens
Published
It was the first time Nelson had scored four goals in an NHL game, with Anthony Beauvillier getting assists on Nelson's first three scores.ÂFull Article
Playing the eighth of 13 straight road games to open the season while their new arena is finished, the Islanders scored more than..
Brock Nelson scored four times for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 thumping of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Montreal allowed..