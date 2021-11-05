'I think Mike White is getting fired this year' - Titus and Tate debate the 2021-2022 coaches hot seat | Titus & Tate

Mark Titus and Tate Frazier argue which coaches are the hot seat, including the likes of Chris Mack for the Louisville Cardinals, Mike Brey for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tom Crean for the Georgia Bulldgos, Chris Collins for the Northwestern Wildcats, Tim Jankovich for the SMU Mustangs, Mike White for the Florida Gators, Bruce Weber for the Kansas State Wildcats, Mark Turgeon for the Maryland Terrapins, and Brad Brownell for the Clemson Tigers.