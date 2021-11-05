'Scariest man on the planet' to take on 'Iranian Hulk' in 2022 boxing match

'Scariest man on the planet' to take on 'Iranian Hulk' in 2022 boxing match

Daily Star

Published

A boxing match between the 'scariest man on the planet' and the 'Iranian Hulk' has been confirmed for next year by the fighters, with the highly-anticipated bout set to take place at the O2 Arena in London

Full Article