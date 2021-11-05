Eddie Howe set for reunion with ‘wretched turd’ Ryan Fraser with incoming Newcastle manager to link up with star who abandoned Bournemouth during Premier League relegation battle
Published
Eddie Howe could be set for an awkward reunion with Ryan Fraser, a player who ditched Bournemouth amid their relegation battle in the 2019/20 season. Howe is set to become the next Newcastle manager and looks likely to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal. His first job will be to steer the club away from the relegation […]Full Article