Downtown Mexico City was the setting for our latest showrun and the crowds turned out in their numbers to welcome home their local hero, Sergio Perez, who performed some laps in our title-winning Red Bull Racing RB7.Full Article
Perez Red Bull showrun in the Streets of Mexico City
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Perez Virtual Lap at the Mexico City Grand Prix
A virtual hot lap on home turf 🔥 Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing return to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time..
F1-Fansite