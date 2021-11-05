Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have ‘moved on’ from Liverpool humiliation – but Simon Jordan says Tottenham and Atalanta results remove no pressure ahead of Man City clash
Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool is behind Manchester United as they return to Old Trafford for the first time since that shocking result. There’s no let up for Solskjaer as Premier League champions and arch rivals Man City visit on Saturday – live on talkSPORT – although results have improved since […]Full Article