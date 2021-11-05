Leicester City star James Maddison WILL get England recall eventually, claims Emile Heskey as he battles Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mason Mount for role
Published
Emile Heskey believes it’s only a matter of time before Leicester’s James Maddison forces his way back into the England squad. Maddison has fallen out of favour at international level following the rise of the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mason Mount. Their form, coupled with a dip in Maddison’s displays have led […]Full Article