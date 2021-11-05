T20 World Cup: KL Rahul scores 50 off 18 balls as India beat Scotland
Watch India's KL Rahul hit a scintillating 50 off 18 balls during their comfortable win against Scotland at the T20 World Cup.Full Article
KL Rahul's 50 off 19 balls helped India stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup with an thrashing of Scotland inside seven overs.
The 140-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul off just 88 balls set up the win for the Indian team in the T20..
Team India scored 210 runs after being put in to bat first as Rohit Sharma top-scored with a fabulous knock of 74 runs off just 47..