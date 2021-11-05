Skip Bayless explains why he is nervous for his Cowboys against the Broncos despite Dak Prescott's return I UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott is expected to return against the Denver Broncos after missing last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings with a strained right calf. The Cowboys franchise quarterback has said he's 'pretty close' to 100 percent, and Zack Martin said Dak looked 'great and ready to go' in practice yesterday. Skip Bayless explains why he is nervous for the Cowboys against the Broncos despite Dak's return.Full Article