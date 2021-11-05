What Antonio Conte has said about Tottenham's ambition and Harry Kane ahead of Everton clash
Published
Conte has a 'vision' for Tottenham and it includes Harry Kane as the Italian calls for everyone at the club to work togetherFull Article
Published
Conte has a 'vision' for Tottenham and it includes Harry Kane as the Italian calls for everyone at the club to work togetherFull Article
Tottenham's managing director of football was speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon to preview the Europa Conference League..