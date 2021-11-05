Ric Bucher on his concern for LeBron’s injury: I rank it a 7; the Lakers can’t win without him I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James did not play in the LA Lakers' loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he had a front row seat as his team blew a 19-point lead. The Thunder only have two wins this season, both against the Lakers. The news does not get any better, as reports say LeBron is expected to miss at least one week due to an abdominal strain. Ric Bucher rates his concern level for LeBron and explains why it's on the higher part of the 1-10 scale.