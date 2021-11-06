Previous chairman Roger Hutton has resigned over the county’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case as BBC stands down Michael Vaughan from radio showFull Article
Lord Kamlesh Patel tasked with leading change at Yorkshire cricket after racism crisis
Lord Kamlesh Patel tasked with leading change for Yorkshire cricket after racism crisis
Previous chairman Roger Hutton has resigned over the county’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case as BBC stands down Michael Vaughan..
Who is Lord Patel and can he resolve the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis?
Lord Patel promises ‘urgent change’ at Yorkshire after settling Azeem Rafiq case
Lord Kamlesh Patel tasked with leading change needed at Yorkshire
Yorkshire name new chair to steer club through damaging racism crisis
Lord Patel takes over at Yorkshire as racism row continues to engulf county
Lord Kamlesh Patel has been installed as the new chair of Yorkshire following the resignation of Roger Hutton, who departed on..
