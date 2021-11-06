Paul Merson in Aston Villa plea as Dean Smith sent NSWE message
Former Aston Villa player Paul Merson has instructed the hierarchy at Villa to stick with Dean Smith despite the poor run of form.Full Article
Villa boss Dean Smith is under huge pressure after Southampton inflicted a fifth straight defeat on the claret and blue
Aston Villa face West Ham United at Villa Park this weekend looking to break a run of three successive defeats