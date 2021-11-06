Dean Smith lost his fifth game on the bounce for the first time in his managerial career and it came down to this decision in the first half.Full Article
Dean Smith's questionable decision which led to Aston Villa's downfall at Southampton
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa ace 'droppable' as Dean Smith weighs up another big decision
Dean Smith is faced with the difficult decision of whether to reinstate his Villa skipper to the starting XI after being forced..
Tamworth Herald