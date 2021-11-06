Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings how John Terry responded to the Lions' 1-0 defeat to Southampton on the south coast in the Premier League on Friday night.Full Article
John Terry messages Aston Villa player after Southampton defeat
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Chelsea legend John Terry leaving is the ‘obvious’ reason behind Aston Villa struggles, talkSPORT told as pressure builds on Dean Smith
The loss of former assistant head coach John Terry is the ‘obvious’ reason behind Aston Villa’s dramatic loss of form,..
talkSPORT