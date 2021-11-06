Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE: Confirmed team news, kick off time, match updates and live stream details
Published
It's the final match for Chelsea before the international break as they welcome lowly Burnley to Stamford BridgeFull Article
Published
It's the final match for Chelsea before the international break as they welcome lowly Burnley to Stamford BridgeFull Article
The Bluebirds face the Terriers in the Championship: here's the kick-off time, early team news and match facts
The Bluebirds face the Potters in the Championship: here's the kick-off time, early team news and match facts
The Swans face the Posh in the Championship: here's the kick-off time, early team news and match facts