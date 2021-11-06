Manchester United treated ‘like a training drill’ by Man City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men played off the park by rivals in another Old Trafford defeat
Manchester United suffered another embarrassing result at home as Man City played their neighbours off the park in a 2-0 victory. Returning to Old Trafford for the first time since the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men got another lesson in football and it could've been worse. Red Devils defender Eric Bailly gifted