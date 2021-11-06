Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III faces three more charges after fatal crash
Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III is facing three additional charges, including two felonies, for alleged role in a fatal car accident Tuesday morning.
Watch VideoFormer Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal..
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appeard in court Wednesday in Las Vegas on charges of driving under the influence of..