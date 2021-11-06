Brentford 1-2 Norwich: Struggling Canaries claim first league win of season
Published
Norwich pick up their first Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford to move off the bottom of the table.Full Article
Published
Norwich pick up their first Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford to move off the bottom of the table.Full Article
Norwich finally won a Premier League match at the eleventh time of asking this season with a 2-1 victory at Brentford. Early goals..
Paul Merson is tipping Norwich City to pick up their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over […]