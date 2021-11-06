Courtney Lawes makes ‘one of the greatest try-scoring tackles Twickenham has ever seen’ as Ben Youngs and Marcus Smith lead England to rout against Tonga
England got their Autumn Nations Series off to a dream start as they romped to a 69-3 victory against Tonga, with Courtney Lawes grabbing the headlines with a spectacular try-saving tackle. In place of Owen Farrell, who tested positive for COVID on Friday, Lawes captained his country and displayed all the leadership qualities Eddie Jones […]Full Article