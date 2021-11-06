Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s not ‘blind or deaf’ and accepts criticism after Man City defeat as Manchester United boss insists club are ‘better than this’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he understands criticism levelled at him after Manchester United suffered a dismal 2-0 defeat at home to Man City. Just two weeks after being hammered 5-0 by Liverpool, the Old Trafford faithful witnessed another dire display and booed the Red Devils off the pitch. Two goals did not reflect City’s utter […]Full Article