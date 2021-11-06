Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Weather: dry 17.5°C Tarmac: dry 35.5°C Humidity: 41.4% Wind: 0.5 m/s W Pressure: 786.5 bar It took a 6 minutes before a car entered the track at the third and final practice before qualifying for the 2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix. AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda.....check out full post »Full Article
Third Free Practice Results 2021 Mexico F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Second Free Practice Results 2021 Mexico F1 GP
Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Weather: dry 21.3°C Tarmac: dry 42.4°C Humidity: 30% Wind: 0.5..
F1-Fansite
First Free Practice Results 2021 Mexico F1 GP
Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Weather: dry 18.6°C Tarmac: dry 39.8°C Humidity: 46.2% Wind: 0.2..
F1-Fansite