Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as No. 1
Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters…Full Article
Make no mistake: This season had been a special one in the young career of 24-year-old Hubert Hurkacz. He was playing at […]
Novak Djokovic is looking to set more records in his return to competition since his defeat in the US Open final, while the 20-time..