Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant RESULT: Canelo scores destructive knockout in round 11 to become undisputed super-middleweight world champion
Published
Canelo Alvarez knocked out Caleb Plant in round 11 to become undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Boxing’s pound-for-pound king broke down his American opponent and secured the late stoppage, just as he promised in his pre-fight predictions. The fight began with a fast start from Plant as he […]Full Article