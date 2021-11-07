Edu masterstroke set to save Arsenal over £48m by promoting Takehiro Tomiyasu back-up

Edu masterstroke set to save Arsenal over £48m by promoting Takehiro Tomiyasu back-up

Football.london

Published

OPINION: Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a brilliant addition to the squad yet the depth in the position is still lacking. Technical director Edu could however save a lot of money and promote from within instead.

Full Article