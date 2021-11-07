UFC boss Dana White reveals he made $100k bet on Canelo Alvarez knocking out Caleb Plant and plays down crossover bout with Kamaru Usman in a champion vs champion fight
Published
UFC president Dana White had his own event to run on Saturday night, but he couldn’t resist watching boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez unify the super-middleweight division. White was caught watching Canelo take on Caleb Plant while sitting at ringside for Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili and joked it was in his bank balance’s interest to […]Full Article