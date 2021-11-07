OPINION: As Antonio Conte returns to the Premier League on Sunday against Everton for Spurs, the masterclass the Italian oversaw at Stamford Bridge in 2016 is unlikely to be repeated again.Full Article
Antonio Conte’s historic Chelsea masterclass is something Spurs fans will never witness
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have something Tottenham will never be able to under Antonio Conte
OPINION: Chelsea fans do not need to worry about Antonio Conte to Tottenham. Thomas Tuchel has a plan, a squad, and the backing to..
Football.london