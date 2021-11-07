Dana White says Kamaru Usman is now the best welterweight ever – ahead of Georges St-Pierre – and is on his way to being UFC’s GOAT
UFC boss Dana White believes that Kamaru Usman is on his way to being the greatest UFC fighter of all-time. Following Usman’s victory over Colby Covington at UFC 268, White declared the Nigerian Nightmare the greatest welterweight in the promotion’s history, which is quite the accolade given everything that Georges St-Pierre achieved. GSP is largely […]Full Article