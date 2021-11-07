Canelo welcomed to undisputed club by Josh Taylor, while Manny Pacquiao says boxing in ‘great hands’, Lennox Lewis hails another impressive win for the super-middleweight king and Mike Tyson is already a big fan
Viva Mexico! That seemed to be what people were screaming when they watched Canelo Alvarez become the undisputed super-middleweight king. The 31-year-old has cleaned out the division by beating Caleb Plant and now the Guadalajara native is the one holding all the belts. It was a must watch fight and even Dana White was seen