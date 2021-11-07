Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Jack Grealish reacts to his old side's decision to part company with Dean Smith after a run of five straight defeats.Full Article
Jack Grealish responds as Aston Villa sack Dean Smith
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
5 Liverpool stars that Steven Gerrard could take on loan if he becomes Aston Villa boss
Daily Star
Aston Villa have struggled after the departure of captain Jack Grealish over the summer despite several big-money signings, and..
-
Dean Smith pens classy farewell letter to Aston Villa, expressing his pride in developing Jack Grealish and leaving the club in a better place than he found it
talkSPORT
-
Next Aston Villa manager: The candidates to take over from Dean Smith with Steven Gerrard favourite but John Terry, Paulo Fonseca and Kasper Hjulmand also in mix
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Micah Richards wades into Dean Smith debate with Jack Grealish comment
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Richards thinks Aston Villa should have given Smith more time to put it right after a recent string of defeats
-
Simon Jordan makes Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings points after Aston Villa sack Dean Smith
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa eye quick appointment as Jack Grealish shares Dean Smith message
Tamworth Herald
-
Jamie Carragher responds to Aston Villa sacking Dean Smith
Tamworth Herald
-
John Terry favourite to be next Aston Villa manager and replace Dean Smith with Frank Lampard and Paulo Fonseca also among top candidates
talkSPORT