WSL Highlights: Tottenham score late equaliser as they draw with Manchester United
Published
Watch highlights as Ria Percival's late goal helps Tottenham earn a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the FA Women's Super League.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights as Ria Percival's late goal helps Tottenham earn a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the FA Women's Super League.Full Article
Tottenham drew 1-1 with Manchester United at the Hive in the Barclays FA Women's Super League
It was Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue for Manchester United once again as he scored a late equaliser against Atalanta. The..