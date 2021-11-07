Xavier McKinney's pick-six puts Giants ahead of Raiders
Published
McKinney picked off Derek Carr and returned it 41 yards to get the Giants going in the second half.Full Article
Published
McKinney picked off Derek Carr and returned it 41 yards to get the Giants going in the second half.Full Article
Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another pass late as the..
The safety, who was caught up in theÂ team's COVID testing fiasco during the week, picks off Derek Carr twice, including one that..