Race Results 2021 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Weather: dry 22.9°C Tarmac: dry 48.2°C Humidity: 27.3% Wind: 0.3 m/s SW Pressure: 783.1 bar Max Verstappen scored his 19th race win today. The Dutch driver won the Mexico F1 GP for the 3rd time. It was his 9th race win of the 2021 season. The.....check out full post »