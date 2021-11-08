Wayne Rooney makes prediction as Frank Lampard sent Derby County message
Published
DerbyshireLive brings you the latest Derby County headlines after the weekend's draw against Millwall.Full Article
Published
DerbyshireLive brings you the latest Derby County headlines after the weekend's draw against Millwall.Full Article
Wayne Rooney has been Derby County manager since last November and been forced to deal with plenty of off-the-field politics - but..
Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings all the top headlines from Pride Park on Monday, November 15 2021