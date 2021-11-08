Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant overheard speaking to one another DURING fight, and what they said is revealed by ringside camera
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant engaged in a brief conversation during round nine of their fight on Saturday night. Boxing’s pound-for-pound king secured a destructive finish to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion, though it took time for him to break his opponent down. The fight began with some positive signs for Plant as his jab […]Full Article